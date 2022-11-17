15-year-old Holland boy taken into custody after teen fight leaves one shot

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says they arrested the teen for armed robbery and felony firearm in an early morning incident on Nov. 10.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 15-year-old Holland boy has been taken into custody after a teen brawl in early November left a 16-year-old shot.

Police say the incident happened at 1 a.m. in the area of Westland Court and Riley Street. A group of teens gathered at that location when a fight broke out.

A 16-year-old arrived at Holland Community Hospital a short time later with a gunshot wound to the torso. In the sheriff's office update, they say that he is in stable condition.

The name of the 15-year-old suspect is being withheld because of his age. Police are continuing their investigation and say additional charges may be sought.

