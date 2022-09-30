18-year-old injured, air lifted after collision with tractor in Ottawa County

She was taken to Spectrum Butterworth with injuries to her lower extremities and abdomen.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An 18-year-old girl has been hospitalized after colliding with a John Deere tractor in Wright Township on Friday.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened just after 1 p.m. on 8th Avenue near Garfield Street on reports of an 18-year-old trapped in an overturned vehicle.

Investigation showed an 18-year-old Coopersville woman was traveling on 8th Avenue when she drifted over the center line and crashed into a large John Deere tractor combine. The impact of the crash took a wheel off her vehicle, causing it to overturn into a ditch.

Emergency responders spent nearly 2 hours extricating the woman from the vehicle. She was then air lifted to Spectrum Butterworth with injuries to her lower extremities and abdomen. The extent of the injuries remain unknown.

Police say crews will remain on scene to continue their investigation.

