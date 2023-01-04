2 children hospitalized after pin-in crash

Police say a 4-year-old is listed in critical condition, and a 5-year-old is in fair condition.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Two children have been hospitalized following a crash in Kentwood Wednesday morning.

The Kentwood Police Department says they responded to a two-vehicle crash around 8 a.m. on 60th Street and Wing Avenue, where they found one vehicle occupied by a woman and two children, ages 4 and 5.

One of the children were pinned-in the vehicle as a result of the crash. Fire crews were able to extricate them from the car.

Both children were transported to a local hospital. Police say the 4-year-old is listed in critical condition, and the 5-year-old is in fair condition.

The woman and the driver of the other vehicle were not injured in the crash. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor, police say.

The Kentwood Police Department is still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department Traffic Bureau at 616-656-6561. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Silent Observer at 616-774-234.

