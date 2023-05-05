Employee falls into vat of chemicals at Grand Rapids business

The employee who fell is listed in critical condition.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating after two employees were hospitalized with chemical burns.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department says they were dispatched to Advance Plating & Finishing around 1:15 p.m. Friday, for a worker who had fallen into a vat of an unknown chemical.

Another worker was able to pull them from the vat, however both suffered chemical burns.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital. The victim who fell is listed in critical condition.

The condition of the second employee remains unknown.

Hazmat crews were called to the scene and 13 ON YOUR SIDE has confirmed OSHA will conduct a full investigation into how this incident happened.

