2 Stolen vehicles, gun recovered from several juveniles by Grand Haven Police

Grand Haven Police arrested seven juveniles at Grand Haven City Beach Saturday morning, recovering two stolen vehicles and a firearm.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Seven juveniles from Grand Rapids have been taken into custody after fleeing from Grand Haven Police at Grand Haven City Beach Sunday morning.

The juveniles were arrested on several charges pertaining to two stolen vehicles and possession of a firearm, police say.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety responded to the Grand Haven City Beach on a report of a stolen vehicle at 8:53 a.m.

Several masked suspects left the stolen vehicle at the scene with one suspect carrying a pistol in his hand, according to reports made to the police.

After arriving at the scene, police say that they chased the suspects on foot and arrested the seven juveniles.

The police say they recovered 2 stolen vehicles, a firearm and several other stolen items inside of the vehicles.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

