GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office and the Kent County Prosecutor's Office said they will provide a "significant update" to the 2006 Renee Pagel homicide investigation.

There will be a press conference at 2 p.m. on Thursday at the sheriff's office, at 701 Ball Ave. NE.

Renee Pagel was a mother of three and fatally stabbed in her Courtland Township home back on Aug. 5, 2006. The former Kent County teacher was recovering from surgery after donating a kidney to one of her student's parents.

Pagel's case has been cold for years, no charges were filed in her murder although her husband, Michael Pagel, has been considered a primary person of interest. Renee and Michael were going through a heated divorce before she was killed.

This case was the first local cold case to be sent to Lansing since the Kent County Metro Cold Case Team dissolved in 2016, county prosecutor Chris Becker said back in 2018 when the state cold case team started looking into it.

