3 seriously injured after wrong-way driver collides with another vehicle head-on

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three people are seriously injured after a wrong-way crash on northbound US-131 Friday morning.
Michigan State Police say the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Northbound US-131 near Front Street.
A witness told police the driver was heading southbound in the northbound lanes of the S-Curve when they struck a car head-on with two people inside.
The driver, as well as the two people in the car that was hit, suffered serious injuries.
Michigan State Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. Police are still investigating the incident.
