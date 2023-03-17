3 seriously injured after wrong-way driver collides with another vehicle head-on

Michigan State Police say the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on US-131 near Front Street.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three people are seriously injured after a wrong-way crash on northbound US-131 Friday morning.

Michigan State Police say the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Northbound US-131 near Front Street.

A witness told police the driver was heading southbound in the northbound lanes of the S-Curve when they struck a car head-on with two people inside.

The driver, as well as the two people in the car that was hit, suffered serious injuries.

Michigan State Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. Police are still investigating the incident.

