5 teens arrested in 2 separate vehicle theft incidents

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Five teenagers were arrested over the past two days in connection to two separate incidents involving stolen vehicles in Kent County. An additional suspect remains at large.

Deputies say the first incident happened Monday around 6 a.m. when dispatch received reports of people breaking into cars in Byron Township. Two vehicles fled from the scene when deputies responded and were later found near 68th Street and Clyde Park Avenue.

Four teenagers—boys aged 15, 16, and two 17-year-olds—were found running from the cars and taken into custody. Three stolen vehicles were recovered.

On Tuesday, a homeowner along South Park Drive SE contacted dispatch and reported three people were checking car doors. When deputies responded, a vehicle fled the scene. Despite hitting spike strips shortly after fleeing, the vehicle continued the pursuit before stopping along Kalamazoo Avenue near 52nd Street.

One person, an 18-year-old Grand Rapids man, was arrested. A second suspect fled the scene and remains at large.

Deputies say the vehicle was reported stolen out of Plainfield Township. Two pistols, cash and other stolen items were found inside the vehicle.

Deputies are encouraging West Michiganders to keep all valuables or weapons out of vehicles. All areas of Kent County are being targeted, according to investigators.

This comes after Grand Rapids police say car thefts are up in the city, particularly among Kia and Hyundai cars. Over the past year, nearly 1,000 car thefts and attempted car thefts were reported.

