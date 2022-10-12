From April 5 to June 3 of 2022, detectives say an additional 27 packages were seized from P.O. boxes in the Spring Lake, Grand Haven and Holland areas.

SPRING LAKE, Mich — Two people are facing charges after investigators in Ottawa County say the confiscated 50,000 controlled substances and non-narcotic pills being sent to West Michigan from India.

Back in March of 2022, investigators with the Department of Homeland Security in Miami, Florida seized a package that was scheduled to be delivered to a P.O. Box in Spring Lake with 990 controlled substance pills.

A few days later, on April 1 of 2022, detectives with the West Michigan Enforcement Team and local Homeland Security investigators conducted surveillance on the delivery to the P.O. Box in Spring Lake.

Detectives witnessed a person, later identified as Patrick Powers, pick up the package and made contact with him and knew there were additional packages set to be arriving in the future.

Powers, 55, of Fruitport, is currently is charged with four counts of conspiracy to deliver a schedule four controlled substance and two counts of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, non-narcotic.

During one of these seizures, a subject later identified as Matthew Podein, showed up at the Spring Lake P.O. box and attempted to impersonate a police officer in an attempt to take possession of the three packages containing 6,000 controlled substance pills.

Podein, 33, of Grand Haven, has already pled guilty and has been sentenced for impersonating a police officer and conspiracy to deliver a schedule four controlled substance.

In total, approximately 50,000 controlled substance and non-narcotic prescription pills were seized from these packages. It was determined that the pills were being purchased through the internet and were being shipped from India.

The types of pills seized during this investigation were:

Carisoprodol – Schedule 4 controlled substance

Modafinil – Schedule 4 controlled substance

Tapentadol – Schedule 2 controlled substance

Armodafinil – Schedule 4 controlled substance

Tadalafil – Non-narcotic, prescription needed

Sildenafil Citrate – Non-narcotic, prescription needed

Powers is currently awaiting trial in circuit court.

