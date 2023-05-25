6 teenagers in custody for stolen guns, cars, credit cards, armed robbery and police chases

Police have arrested six teens in relation to a crime spree involving stolen guns, cars, credit cards, armed robbery and police chases.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Six teenagers were arrested by police in relation to a slew of serious crimes throughout Kent County.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) and Wyoming Department of Public Safety took five teenage boys and one teen girl into custody Wednesday afternoon at a hotel on Clyde Park Avenue SW in Grand Rapids.

Police believe that the suspects are responsible for several crimes including stolen guns, cars, credit cards, armed robbery and police chases.

The arrests happened after police spotted a stolen Jeep from Solon Township parked at the hotel.

KCSO says that detectives determined which hotel room the suspects were believed to be staying in and took five suspects into custody when they saw them leaving the room and heading toward the stolen Jeep.

A search warrant was then conducted of the hotel room, where they found another suspect and a stolen handgun. Another stolen gun was found inside of the Jeep, detectives say.

The six suspects are facing a total of 16 charges for the various crimes.

KSCO detectives believe the suspects were likely involved in a police chase on May 23 involving a different stolen Jeep, which resulted in one teenager being arrested.

This is an ongoing investigation and the KSCO is working with other area law enforcement agencies to link the suspects to more crimes in the area.

