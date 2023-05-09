7-year-old in critical condition after crash on 28th Street Tuesday morning

A 7-year-old girl and a 31-year-old man are in critical condition after a head-on collision on 28th Street in Wyoming Tuesday morning.

WYOMING, Mich. — One adult and one child are in critical condition after a head-on collision on 28th Street Tuesday morning, Wyoming Department of Public Safety says.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on 28th Street near Clydon Avenue.

When emergency units arrived on the scene they found a 7-year-old girl and a 31-year-old man, both with serious injuries. Police say that the 7-year-old was unresponsive when they arrived on the scene.

Both of the victims were transported to a hospital and are in critical condition.

The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured in the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the Wyoming Department of Public Safety the Accident Investigation and Forensic Services Units.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Wyoming Police at (616) 530-7300 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345; 1-866-774-2345; or SilentObserver.org.

