8 arrested on solicitation for prostitution charges in Cascade Twp.

The eight men were taken into custody and have been charged with Using a Computer to Commit a Crime and Solicitation for Prostitution.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Eight men—seven from Michigan and one from Indiana—were arrested on prostitution charges last week.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office said their Human Trafficking Task Force (HTTF) partnered with the Kent Area Narcotics Team in an undercover operation on Thursday, Aug. 3. The operation took place along 28th Street in Cascade Township.

The eight men were taken into custody and have been charged with Using a Computer to Commit a Crime and Solicitation for Prostitution, which allegedly took place at a local hotel.

While suspects' names have not been provided, investigators have provided their ages and where they're from:

42-year-old male, Holland

24-year-old male, Alto

25-year-old male, Ann Arbor

42-year-old male, Allendale

32-year-old male Kentwood

23-year-old male, Coopersville

33-year-old male, Grand Rapids

23-year-old male, Angola, IN

They have been lodged at the Kent County Jail and are awaiting arraignment.

The investigation is still underway. If you have any information human trafficking or prostitution in Kent County, a tip can be submitted here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.