Man facing multiple charges in abuse of 10-month-old girl

ALLEGAN, Mich — A 29-year-old man is facing multiple charges for abusing a child.
According to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office, Joshua Duane Martin was charged Thursday with two counts of second-degree child abuse. The victim is 10-month-old Rosalee Blackmer, who is the younger sibling of 2-year-old Kayden Blackmer. Kayden died earlier this week.
On Saturday, May 9 deputies were dispatched to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo after Kayden was brought in with serious injuries. The sheriff's office said detectives were notified on Monday, May 11, that Kayden died from his injuries.
The sheriff's office has said Kayden's death is being considered suspicious. The cause of his death has not yet been released.
The sheriff's office did not elaborate on Rosalee's condition.
Both cases remain under investigation, the sheriff's office said. More charges may follow as new information becomes available.
