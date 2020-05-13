Allegan County Sheriff investigating 'suspicious' death of 2-year-old

The child was taken to Bronson Hospital with serious injuries, but then later died from them.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich — The Allegan County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 2-year-old that occurred over the weekend.

According to a press release, deputies were sent to Bronson Hospital on Saturday, May 9 after a child was brought in with serious injuries. On May 11, detectives were notified that the child had died as a result of the injuries.

The sheriff's office said several people have been interviewed regarding the investigation and they're cooperating with law enforcement on how the child got hurt in the first place.

The press release said detectives are considering the child's death suspicious and authorities are waiting on results an examination for the cause of death.

