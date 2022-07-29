x
Investigations

Allegan Co. police asking for assistance locating South Haven woman

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office says 31-year-old Chelsea Ann Kalleward was last seen by her family on Wednesday night.
Credit: Allegan County Sheriff's Office

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Police in Allegan County are asking for assistance in locating a missing South Haven woman. 

She is believed to be driving either a 2013 maroon Buick with no license plate, or a 2009 white Ford F-150 with a Michigan plate of EQG5355.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Allegan Silent Observer or Detective Arnsman at (269) 673-3899.

