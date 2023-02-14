Animal rights activists, protesters rally outside hearing held for Lisa Cober

Animal rights activists stood outside the courthouse, signs and pets by their sides, to speak out.

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — While Lisa Cober appeared in court Tuesday afternoon, a crowd of animal rights activists and protesters gathered outside to speak our against the cruelty.

Norton Shores Police Department, in tandem with other agencies, seized 78 dogs from Cober's Canine Rescue in Norton Shores at the end of January.

Lisa Cober, owner of Cober's Canines, is charged with Cruelty to 25 or More Animals, a felony.

Police say the home was in 'deplorable' condition and was a health hazard to the animals.

"They need to be treated better all the way around," said activist Jodi Jarvis-Therian. "But I also think that she deserves to be punished for what she's done, or at least get some kind of mental health because it's not okay to treat animals this way. If you look at different footage that's going on, these animals are suffering. And some of them are really, really sick and we want them all to get better most of all."

Protesters are encouraging everyone to show support to local animal shelters like Harbor Humane and Pound Buddies, who took in the dogs after the seizure.

