Lyoya family attorney Ben Crump demands charges against GRPD officer by May 25

The Kent County Prosecutor is waiting on the manufacturer's report from the GRPD Officer's body camera and taser before he'll make a decision on the case.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Patrick Lyoya was shot and killed by Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) Officer Christopher Schurr on April 4 after a struggle stemming from a traffic stop.

Since then, the Michigan State Police (MSP) has been conducting an investigation into the officer-involved shooting but has yet to return their completed results to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office.

They're still waiting to receive two pieces of evidence: the manufacturer's report from the GRPD Officer's body camera and taser.

Attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the Lyoya family, has demanded that the GRPD officer be charged in the shooting and that the results of MSP's investigation be released.

On Friday, Crump tweeted "Grand Rapids (MI) officer Christopher Schurr MUST be charged for Patrick Lyoya’s death! This officer KILLED the 26 yo while he was on the ground and facing away from the officer! Join me in DEMANDING charges and the release of the police report by May 25th!"

Kent County Prosecutor, Chris Becker said he has received a partial report from MSP, but is waiting to review the case until he receives the final elements of the investigation.

Crump has now asked his Twitter followers to join him in demanding charges be filed against Officer Schurr by Becker's office.

The Greater Grand Rapids Branch of the NAACP has also shared demands in regards to the investigation into the fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya.

In late April, they demanded Becker recuse himself from the case and that Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel should take up the case instead. They also demanded that Officer Schurr be immediately fired and barred from serving as an officer in Michigan.

In the last few weeks, Grand Rapids City Commission meetings have twice been cut short by activists demanding justice for Patrick Lyoya.

