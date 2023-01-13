2 charged in connection to fatal August 2022 shooting

Tiesean Hatchett, 29, and Leonard Young, 33, have each been arraigned on charges including homicide, assault with intent to rob and multiple firearm charges.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two men have been arrested and charged in connection to the August 2022 shooting death of 22-year-old Dacarri Brown.

The Grand Rapids Police Department confirmed Tiesean Hatchett, 29, and Leonard Young, 33, have each been arraigned on the following charges:

Homicide – Felony Murder

Assault with Intent to Rob While Armed

Carrying a Concealed Weapon (CCW)

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Two additional felony firearm charges

The shooting happened on Aug. 27 near Stewart Street SW and S Division Avenue. Police responding to the scene located Brown, who was injured. Officers attempted life saving measures but were unsuccessful.

Brown's death was later ruled a homicide by the Medical Examiner's Office.

“These arrests are the result of the determination and tenacity of our GRPD detective team,” said GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom. “I hope this brings some measure of comfort and a sense of justice for Dacarri Brown’s loved ones.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.