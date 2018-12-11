PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Local law enforcement, Michigan State Police and detectives from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms of Explosives (ATF) are looking into a fire at a Plainfield Township church Monday, Nov. 12.

The first call came in a little after 10:30 a.m. on smoke in the area, however, a few moments later it was discovered that Northview Community of Christ Church, located at 4897 Palenque Place, was on fire.

It's located near the intersection of Grand River Drive and East Beltline Avenue.

Authorities on scene of a fire at Northview Community of Christ Church, located in Plainfield Township, on Monday, November 12, 2018.

Plainfield Township Fire Chief Steve McKellar says the fire was put out fairly quickly after it was discovered.

MSP and ATF were called to join in the investigation is normal protocol when the fire took place at a church facility. McKeller says the fire is suspicious and authorities are following every avenue to investigate.

He says it is a possibility that the fire was set intentionally. It will be investigated fully before a cause can be determined.

Most of the damage was contained to the sanctuary area.

