MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police in Muskegon Township is looking into a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening that left one man dead.

According to authorities, it happened around 8 p.m. on East Apple Avenue at the Center Street intersection.

Investigators say a motorcyclist, identified as 37-year-old Timothy Bollin of Egelston Township, was going east on Apple Avenue when he collided with a car turning onto Apple Avenue from Center Street.

Bollin was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The driver in the incident want not injured.

Investigators don't believe impaired driving is a factor in the crash, but the results from toxicology reports on Bollin and the other driver are still pending.

The incident is still under investigation and authorities will reconstruct the incident to learn more. Muskegon Township Police had assistance from The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, The Muskegon Township Fire Department and Professional Med Team.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.