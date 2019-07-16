IONIA, Mich. - The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection to crimes against children.

Warrants have been issued in connection to these crimes for Guillermo Hernandez-Silverio, 38, of Ionia. Guillermo normally goes by the alias “Memo." He is likely with his wife, Tabitha Hernandez-Silverio, 31.

The pair may be driving a green 2001 Chevrolet Silverado, with license plate DZL 4106.

The sheriff's office believes that the couple may be planning to leave the country to avoid Guillermo being arrested.

Anyone with information on the location of either of these subjects is asked to contact Detective Chelsea Kasul via Central Dispatch at 616-527-0400, or Silent Observer at 616-527-0107.

