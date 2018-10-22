BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. - An outside agency will be investigating how a suspect died in custody in Berrien County Monday morning.

According to the sheriff's department, around 1:20 a.m. Monday, Oct. 22, a Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township police officer was dispatched to a home on W. Union Street on a report of malicious destruction of property. While speaking with the caller, the suspect -- a 51-year-old man -- was seen in the area. He was spotted in the parking lot of the Fifth Third Bank on Cass Street.

Authorities say the suspect resisted arrest and was physically restrained before he was taken into custody. Officers called an ambulance to the scene as the suspect started to experience "medical difficulties." The suspect was taken to Lakeland Hospital where he was declared dead around 2:30 a.m.

A Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township police officer and a Berrien County Sheriff's deputy have both been placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is under investigation by a third-party agency.

