Body found in Grand River identified as 36-year-old Kent County man

The body found in the Grand River on Monday has been identified as 36-year-old Matthew Hinton from Kent County.

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety has identified a man who drowned in the Grand River on Monday.

36-year-old Matthew Hinton was found dead in the Grand River near the 2300 block of Indian Mounds around 2:50 p.m., police say.

Police responded to the area after a report of a suspicious object, which looked like a human body, floating in the Grand River.

The Kent County Dive Team was dispatched to the scene to recover Hinton's body, which took several hours from the time the body was discovered.

The Kent County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the death to be an accidental drowning after preforming an autopsy.

Wyoming Police are continuing to investigate the incident and trying to determine the circumstances that led to Hinton's drowning.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345; 1-866-774-2345; or SilentObserver.org.

