Body found in Byron Twp. swamp identified as missing Wyoming man

68-year-old Ray Tarasiewicz has been missing since Nov. 21.

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety has identified the body found near a swamp in Byron Township as 68-year-old Ray Tarasiewicz.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office was first to respond to the scene on Ivanrest Avenue, between M6 and 56th Street around 1:45 p.m., after an individual found the remains while looking for his dog that escaped.

On scene, KCSO called in Wyoming investigators to identify the body as Mr. Tarasiewicz. Police say there are no obvious signs of foul play or self-harm.

Tarasiewicz was first reported missing by his family on Nov. 21, after he left his home while shoveling snow. Family says he suffered from early signs of dementia.

Investigators are still working to find out the circumstances surrounding his death. An autopsy is planned by the Kent County Medical Examiner's Office.

