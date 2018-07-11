IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (AP) - Police say a body has been found in a dumpster behind a resale shop in the western Upper Peninsula.

The Daily News in Iron Mountain says investigators don't suspect foul play. No other details were released Tuesday.

The dumpster is behind a Goodwill Industries store in Iron Mountain, 190 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge.

