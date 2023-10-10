x
Investigations

Body of missing 2-year-old Clinton County boy found

The body of the 2-year-old boy that went missing on Monday was found.
Credit: Michigan State Police

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. — The body of a missing 2-year-old boy was found by police Tuesday.

The boy went missing in Clinton County on Monday and the Clinton County Sheriff's Office announced that his body was recovered on Tuesday evening.

The search for the child began Monday in the area of Bauer and Clark Road in Eagle Township.

Hundreds of volunteers aided in the search efforts.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office says they will be sharing more information during a press conference scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

*****UPDATE***** It is with great sadness that we are reporting that the missing child was located deceased. There...

Posted by Clinton County Michigan Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, October 10, 2023

