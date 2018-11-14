CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities located a missing Wisconsin man's body in Allegan County Wednesday Nov. 14.

Michigan State Police are continuing to investigate the man's death, but said it is not being deemed suspicious. According to a trooper with MSP's Wayland Post, the man has family both in Michigan and Wisconsin. He had been missing from his Wisconsin home since Oct. 13, his family reported him as missing on Oct. 17. They did not specify how long the body was in the water or where exactly it was located. MSP did say it was on the Lake Michigan shoreline, north of South Haven.

MSP is not releasing the man's name until all his family members have been notified.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM