Bomb threat reported at Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A bomb threat was reported at Michigan State University, according to campus officials.

The threat was reported at Fee Hall on the East Lansing campus. Everyone has been asked to evacuate the building.

Students are asked to report any unattended packages, suspicious activity or suspicious people to campus officials at 517-355-2221.

