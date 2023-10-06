Report: Brenda Tracy granted restraining stopping former MSU coach Mel Tucker from releasing private texts

USA Today reports Tracy filed a lawsuit Friday against Tucker, his attorneys and others to stop the release of any more private communications.

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. — Brenda Tracy obtained an emergency restraining order on Friday, temporarily barring former Michigan State University football coach Mel Tucker and his associates from being able to release more of her private text messages, according to multiple media reports.

USA Today originally broke the story and reports that Tracy, a rape survivor and activist, filed a lawsuit Friday afternoon in Ingham County Circuit Court against Tucker, his attorneys and others to stop the release of any more private communications.

WLNS states the order was signed by Ingham County Circuit Court Judge James S. Jamo.

WLNS also reports Tracy’s attorney, Karen Truszkowski, confirmed the restraining order’s existence Friday night by text message.

Tucker's 10-year, $95 million contract was recently terminated following an allegation that Tucker made sexually suggestive comments and admitted to masturbating during a phone call with Tracy.

The restraining order comes following a letter shared with the Michigan State Board of Trustees and Interim President Woodruff by The Law Firm of Foley & Lardner. The letter was shared on Thursday and released alleged text messages sent by Tracy, which Tucker's lawyers say undermines Tracy's accusation.

According to WLNS, USA Today reports that Jamo’s order found the restraining order was necessary because “protected, personal, private, and sensitive business information related to sexual assault survivors and employees… was gathered in violation of Michigan law.”

