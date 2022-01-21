Police recover body believed to be Brendan Santo

While the identification is pending, police believe the body belongs to Santo, who has been missing since Oct. 29.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The body of who is believed to be Brendan Santo was recovered from the Red Cedar River in East Lansing Friday afternoon, according to Michigan State University Police.

Officials say they body was found around 12:30 p.m., about 1.5 miles away from where Santo was last seen. While the identification is pending, police believe the body belongs to Santo.

Police say information is limited while the investigation continues, but that foul play is still not suspected in Santo's disappearance.

University police are asking the public to give Santo's family privacy at this time.

"The Santo family has been informed and we are providing them with as much information and support as possible during this difficult time," reads a press release. "We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss and our thoughts and prayers go out to the Santo family and all those who knew Brendan."

Santo, a student at Grand Valley State University, has been missing for more than 80 days, and was last seen the night of Oct. 29. He was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall shortly before midnight.

Police say his vehicle had remained parked in the same spot and that no activity had been found on Santo's phone.

Civilian groups formed shortly after Santo's disappearance and combed the area near the Red Cedar River searching for any signs of Santo.

MSU and GVSU students who may be struggling with the news have options. MSU Counseling and Psychiatric Services is available 24/7 at 517-355-8270 and the MSU Employee Assistance Program is available at 517-355-4506. GVSU students can contact their University Counseling Center at 616-331-3266.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.