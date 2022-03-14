Brendan Santo autopsy shows cause of death as accidental drowning

The toxicology report related to Santo's autopsy shows he had ethanol in his blood and urine.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Grand Valley State University student Brendan Santo went missing in East Lansing in October of 2021.

Santo was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall on the evening of Oct. 29 after leaving a social event shortly before midnight.

More than 80 days later, Santo's body was found in the Red Cedar River after a tip from a private investigator led police to his remains.

An autopsy was performed on Santo and it was revealed on Monday that the manner of death was accidental drowning.

In addition to the autopsy, a toxicology report was released and states that acute ethanol intoxication was a contributory condition in his death.

The toxicology report showed that Santo had a blood alcohol level of 0.22% and a urine alcohol level of 0.301%. Caffeine was also found in his blood.

There were no other substances found in Santo's blood or urine.

Pathologist for the Sparrow Health System, Dr. Patrick Hansma, DO, stated in the opinion section of the autopsy that "Autopsy revealed advanced decomposition changes. No antemortem injuries or natural disease were identified. Toxicologic analysis was positive for ethanol."

It was Dr. Hansma's opinion that acute ethanol intoxication was a contributory condition in the accidental drowning death of Brendan Santo.

