Breonna Taylor was killed when police executed a no-knock warrant at her Louisville apartment on March 13, 2020. Here's what happened then and since her death.

Here are the changes initiated since Taylor's death

It has been two years since Louisville police officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor . Here's a look at what happened that night, Taylor's name became part of the national social justice movement and how the city is trying to move forward.

March 13, 2020 : Breonna Taylor killed by police

Breonna Taylor was killed when police executed a no-knock search warrant at her Louisville apartment, on March 13, 2020. Police said they announced themselves.

However, Kenneth Walker, Breonna's boyfriend said he asked several times "who is this?" He stated that he nor Taylor heard police announce themselves as officers. Thinking it was possibly a break-in, Walker admittedly fired a shot that hit former LMPD officer Johnathan Mattingly who was part of the police raid. This set off a barrage of gunfire from LMPD and the end to Taylor's life. Former officer Myles Cosgrove has been identified as the officer who fired the shot that killed Taylor.

Four months after the shooting, Shay McAlister put together this timeline of events the night Taylor was killed.

Thursday, March 12

Judge Mary Shaw signs off on five warrants as part of a large narcotics investigation. Three warrants were for properties on Elliott Ave. in west Louisville. Detectives wrote they were looking for drugs, weapons, electronics and mail related to illegal drug activity. A fourth warrant was for a house on Muhammad Ali. The fifth warrant was for 26-year-old Breonna Taylor's south Louisville apartment.

Friday, March 13

Around 12:30 a.m. on March 13, officers parked in front of Taylor's building and walked up to her door.

"When SWAT was doing their thing at 24 Elliott, we executed ours at the same time,” Mattingly said during a police interview.

Ten miles away, officers executed a warrant at a different property on Elliott Avenue at the same time. There, police found the main suspect Jamarcus Glover and arrested him.

At around 12:40 a.m., officers began to bang on Taylor's door, setting into motion the events that led to her death.

"Laying in bed, there's a loud knock at the door," Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker described what he first heard to police hours after the shooting.

Walker told police he and Taylor were in bed, watching a movie, when it started. The detectives say they knocked on the door multiple times.

Walker said they jumped out bed, started to get dressed and he grabbed his gun. At the same time, detectives took a battering ram against the door.

"When we come out, get out of the bed, walking towards the door, the door like comes off the hinges so I just let off one shot," Walker said. "Still can't see who it is or anything."

But Mattingly said he saw them, saying "I'm facing on, about 20 feet away, right down the hallway there's a bedroom door on the right and there's a male and a female. The male is closest to the door, so to my right, and I turned the doorway he's in a stretched out position with his hands, with a gun, and as soon as I clear he fires — boom."

Walker told police shots started flying so he fell to the ground and dropped his gun. Mattingly had been shot.

"As soon as the shot hit I could feel the hit in my leg and so I just returned fire. I got four rounds off and it was like simultaneous — like boom, boom, boom, boom," Mattingly said.

Mattingly said he fired two more rounds, then told other officers he'd been shot. It was called over the radio at 12:43 a.m. according to a CAD report provided by the mayor.

Detective Myles Cosgrove fired shots from inside the apartment, while Brett Hankison "blindly fired" 10 rounds from outside, through the patio door, according to his termination letter.

"When all the shots stop, I'm like panicking she's right there on the ground, like, bleeding,” Walker said.

On the afternoon of March 13, LMPD briefed the media about the overnight, officer-involved shooting.

"The victim who died…is um…we're still working through what her involvement was in the narcotics investigation," Lt. Ted Eidem said when asked about the victim. "Her identity will be released by the coroner's office at a later date."

As police briefed the media, the LMPD Public Integrity Unit searched through Taylor's apartment. Investigators got a warrant right after the shooting and spent much of the day looking for evidence including blood, hair, fingerprints clothing, weapons and electronics.

Sunday, March 15

On Sunday, March 15, two days after she was gunned down by police, the Jefferson County Coroner identified her as 26-year-old Breonna Taylor.