Police investigating car break-ins at retirement communities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating a string of car break-ins that have happened at four retirement facilities across the city.

In total, police have recorded eight different reports of attempted and actual larceny. All of these incidents took place at retirement homes on the city's southeast side.

Investigators say they have reason to believe the break-ins at these facilities are connected.

GRPD Captain Terry Dixon says the break-ins started Thursday morning and continued all the way through Saturday. Of those eight calls, five of them took place at Samaritas Senior Living of Grand Rapids. There were several instances of smashed windows and property ended up being stolen three different times.

Other break-in attempts also happened at Holland Home in Grand Rapids, the Spectrum Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and the Beacon Hill at Eastgate retirement community.

Police say there could have been more attempted break-ins that were not reported to police.

There have been no arrests at this time. If you have any information on these incidents, you are asked to contact GRPD or Silent Observer.

