21-year-old bicyclist seriously hurt after being hit by car in Zeeland Twp.

A woman driving through the intersection of 88th Avenue and Gordon Street did not see the bicyclist crossing the street and hit him.

ZEELAND, Mich. — A man is seriously injured after he was hit by car while biking in Zeeland Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office reports.

Police arrived at the crash at the intersection of 88th Avenue and Gordon Street intersection around 1:43 p.m.

A 27-year-old woman from Zeeland was driving her Toyota RAV4 westbound on Gordon Street and stopped at the stop sign at 88th Avenue.

She reported not seeing a 21-year-old man from Zeeland on his bicycle crossing the street and hit him.

He was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, and sustained serious injuries but non-life-threatening injuries.