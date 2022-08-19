CDC investigating multi-state E. coli outbreak possibly linked to Wendy's lettuce

While the CDC has not confirmed an official food source, they say many sick people reported eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants.

MICHIGAN, USA — The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is currently investigating a multi-state, fast moving outbreak of E. coli strain O157.

The outbreak has impacted four states so far, including Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), there are currently 43 confirmed cases in the state matching the O157 strain. The illness onset dates range from late July through early August, with cases throughout West Michigan including Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon and Allegan counties.

The MDHHS is reporting more than half of the people who have gotten sick had eaten at a Wendy's Restaurant.

The Ottawa County Health Department says they currently have 14 cases within the county, five of them are directly linked to this outbreak. Two of those five cases had eaten at a Wendy's prior to their illness.

While the CDC has not confirmed an official food source, they say many sick people reported eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania before getting sick.

Wendy's is aware of the outbreak and is taking precautionary measures of removing romaine lettuce that is being used on sandwiches.

Investigators are working to confirm whether romaine lettuce is the source of this outbreak, and whether romaine lettuce used in Wendy’s sandwiches was served or sold at other businesses.

The CDC says Wendy’s is fully cooperating with the investigation and they see no reason for people to avoid eating there.

At this time, MDHHS is recommending people experiencing symptoms of E. coli infection should consult a health care provider as soon as possible and discuss if testing is recommended. Health care providers should contact their local health department to report suspected or confirmed STEC cases.

Symptoms vary for each person, but often include:

Severe stomach cramps

Diarrhea – often bloody

Vomiting

Fever

Symptoms of E. coli infection usually appear three to four days after the exposure but may appear in as short as one day or as long as 10 days. Symptoms often improve within five to seven days.

