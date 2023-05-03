License of Cedar Springs daycare suspended following assault investigation, alleged drug use

One of the owners of the daycare was arrested for felony assault and aggravated domestic violence while children were at the daycare.

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — The owners of a Cedar Springs daycare have had their license suspended after violations of the Child Care Organizations Act were found in a state investigation.

The investigation, which was handled by both the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) and the Child Care Licensing Bureau (CCLB), found that the owners were allegedly using drugs at the home, not storing ammunition separately from their firearms and not properly supervising the children in their care.

Ericka and Thomas Cronkright own Monkey Run Daycare at 50 Solon Street in Cedar Springs. Their license was first issued in June 2020.

In an interview with Licensing Consultant Rachel Arens, Ericka Cronkright allegedly admitted that she uses methamphetamine, and that Thomas uses cocaine. Ericka said they do not use drugs when children are in their care, but that they have closed the daycare in the past due to their drug use.

In addition, documents say the Cronkrights were not properly supervising children at the daycare or acting "in a manner that is conducive to the welfare of children".

The documents allege on Monday, May 1, three children—two 2-year-old girls and a 2-year-old boy—were at the daycare when Thomas got angry with Ericka and began physically assaulting her while threatening to kill her. The documents go on to say that Thomas then grabbed a shotgun and pointed it at Ericka, who picked up a child, and he hit her in the head with his elbow.

Ericka fled the home with the child and to a neighbor's house for help. Thomas got into his truck and left the home.

Documents say two children were alone inside the home without supervision at this time.

Ericka was taken to a hospital for treatment after police arrived at the home. Thomas was arrested for felony assault and aggravated domestic violence.

The investigation also alleges ammunition was not stored separately from firearms, and that the shotgun was cocked and loaded when Thomas pointed it at Ericka and the child.

As of Tuesday, May 2 at 6 p.m., the license to the daycare has been suspended. The full documentation from the LARA and CCLB investigation can be found here.

