MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. - Police at Central Michigan University say a bomb threat made midday Thursday was not credible.

The university shared that authorities were investigating a bomb threat on Facebook around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, August 8.

The threat was reported to be at Ronan Hall, which was evacuated to the University Center. Around 1:20 p.m., after police thoroughly investigating the building, the university revealed that the threats made were "not credible."

CMU Police says the threat originated from a hospital facility in another state and came as a call to an office in Ronan Hall.

Authorities will continue investigate the incident, however, everyone was allowed to go back into the building and conduct business as usual.

