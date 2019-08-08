MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. - Police at Central Michigan University say a bomb threat made midday Thursday was not credible. 

The university shared that authorities were investigating a bomb threat on Facebook around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, August 8. 

The threat was reported to be at Ronan Hall, which was evacuated to the University Center. Around 1:20 p.m., after police thoroughly investigating the building, the university revealed that the threats made were "not credible."

CMU Police says the threat originated from a hospital facility in another state and came as a call to an office in Ronan Hall. 

Authorities will continue investigate the incident, however, everyone was allowed to go back into the building and conduct business as usual. 

Post by cmich.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.