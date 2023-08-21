Charges issued against Wayne County man who allegedly assaulted Clare County Republican Party Chair at Michigan GOP meeting

A Wayne County republican has been charged with two misdemeanors following an altercation at a Michigan Republican Party meeting on July 8 in Clare County.

CLARE, Mich. — A Wayne County man has been charged with two misdemeanors following an altercation at a Michigan Republican Party meeting on July 8 in Clare County.

James Chapman, a Wayne County Republican who said he is a delegate for the party, is charged with misdemeanor Assault or Assault or Battery and misdemeanor Disturbing the Peace.

Clare County Prosecutor Michelle J. Ambrozaitis confirmed the charges with 13 ON YOUR SIDE Monday after we received body camera video from the Clare Police Department through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

The bodycam footage shows interviews with Clare County Republican Party Chair Mark L. DeYoung, James Chapman and a witness to the fight.

DeYoung told investigators that he got up to determine if someone was trying to get into the room using a key and when he arrived at the door, he saw "a big finger in the window."

DeYoung then told police that he opened the door and was immediately kicked in the crotch before being tackled onto the floor.

Security footage offered by Doherty Hotel shows a portion of the fight, but the area where the altercation began was not in the field of view of the security camera.

The camera only shows the end of the altercation where a man, presumed to be DeYoung, falls to the floor with Chapman on top.

DeYoung said he suffered stress fractures in his spine, bruised ribs and muscles, and a tender groin following the fight.

During an interview, the officer asked Chapman, "Do we think that was the way to handle ourselves today?" and Chapman responds by saying "I know of no other way to handle myself."

Chapman goes on to allege that DeYoung threatened him and confronted him "violently" prior to the fight beginning.

Both DeYoung and Chapman said they were the victim and they wanted charges issued against the other.

Ambrozaitis determined that the charges were to be issued against Chapman for his assault on DeYoung.

Chapman ran an unsuccessful primary campaign for State Senate 4th district in 2022.

Chapman is scheduled for arraignment on those charges on Sep. 5.

