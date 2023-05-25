x
Investigations

Child pulled from burning car in Montcalm County crash has died, authorities say

A nurse driving on the road saw the fire and rescued the mother and daughter from the burning Subaru. The six-year-old girl later succumbed to her injuries.
Credit: Michigan State Police

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A 6-year-old girl has died from her injuries after she and her mother were involved in a crash in Montcalm County Monday morning, Michigan State Police said.

The crash happened on Sidney Road near Stevenson in Montcalm County around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Police say that a 37-year-old man crossed the center lane and hit a Subaru driven by a 29-year-old woman with her 6-year-old daughter riding as a passenger.

The crash caused the Subaru to catch fire with both the mother and daughter still inside.

A nurse driving on the road saw the fire and rescued the mother and daughter from the burning Subaru, MSP said.

The mother and daughter were transported to a hospital in critical condition, but the child has since died. The 37-year-old man was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries. 

The crash remains under investigation.

