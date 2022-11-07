Grand Rapids investigating wedding venue for possible violation of Human Rights Ordinance

A group of protestors gathered outside The Broadway Avenue Wedding and Event Venue Monday night after owners said they will not host gay weddings.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A wedding and event venue in Grand Rapids is under investigation after posting about their controversial opinions on Instagram last week.

A group of protestors gathered outside The Broadway Avenue Wedding and Event Venue donning rainbow apparel and posters Monday night after owners said they will not host gay weddings based on their Christian beliefs.

Hannah and Nick Natale bought the old church in 2018, spending the last four years renovating it. They say their decision to uphold their Christian values was made earlier this year before officially opening.

"It's hard, but we stand by it," says Hannah Natale. "And we're not going to be changing our opinions based on what other people are wanting from us."

Some protestors alleged the event center is violating city policy by turning away customers based on sexual orientation.

A spokesperson for the city said they are investigating the situation.

“At this time, we are unable to speculate if the policy violates the City’s Human Rights Ordinance. As outlined in the ordinance, staff must first investigate to determine if a violation has occurred," he said.

The City's Office of Equity and Engagement had received four formal complaints against the business as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the office confirmed. They have just began processing them.

"Anytime we go anywhere, we have to think about, you know, can we tell people who we are?" says Monday's protest organizer Jessica Krebs. "Can we publicly share our relationship? Or do we have to keep it hidden?"

She says the decision is painful to hear.

"You're hurting people with your actions," says Meghan Cytacki-Lewis, another organizer of the protest. "Whether or not you know that, or intend to, it's hurtful to continually be discriminated against, to have part of your identity rejected."

The owners say despite the views of the opposition, the choice isn't meant to be malicious.

"It's not a hatred towards people in their beliefs in their orientation, whatever, you know," says Nick Natale. "It's just that action of marriage that we believe God intended to be with a man and a woman."

Natale says he welcomes the right to protest, saying some protesters even came into the venue itself.

"Great people," he says. "They came in, they enjoyed beverages. They toured the facility, they were extremely nice."

Krebs says the issue may seem small to some, but to her, it's part of a bigger problem.

"When you feel the weight of all of the little things over and over and over and over every day, coming at you from all angles, it is big," says Krebs. "It's a big thing."

