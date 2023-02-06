Bodycam video from the first responding officer was played showing officers going into the room where Khalise was killed and taking the gun away from Seninta.

WYOMING, Mich — The man accused of shooting and killing his own daughter in Wyoming in February of 2022 will stand trial.

Seninta Parks appeared in Wyoming District Court Friday for a preliminary hearing which included testimony from responding officers, witnesses and the mother of 2-year-old Khalise Brewer.

Brewer was killed in her Wyoming home in the 2400 block of Meyer Avenue SW and Parks is charged in her shooting death. Police say Parks also turned the gun on himself after killing Khalise but survived his injuries.

Friday in court Khalise's mother, Kambria, got emotional when being questioned by the prosecution and defense for Parks.

The defense for Parks asked Kambria in court why she became worried about Parks' relationship with their daughter.

"Khalise really wasn't gravitating towards him like she normally does," she said.

Life-saving measures were attempted on Khalise but were unsuccessful.

For the last several months, Parks was deemed not competent to stand trial but was just recently found mentally competent to stand trial. Friday the judge ruled there is enough evidence to go to trial binding the case over to circuit court.

Back when the shooting happened, Wyoming Public Safety Chief Kimberly Koster called this case one of the most tragic examples of gun violence she has ever seen in her career.

Police say they believe the shooting was not an accident, that the suspect has a history of violent crime and was on parole meaning he was not able to legally possess a firearm.

Back in January, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten sentenced a Grand Rapids man-Jerreil LaMounta Martin, to 37 months in prison for illegally purchasing and trafficking firearms.

Police say the firearm used to kill Khalise was obtained by Parks from Martin through "straw purchasing".

Parks faces charges of open murder, discharging a firearm in a building causing death, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearm.