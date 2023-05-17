On Wednesday, Thomas Cronkright pleaded guilty to aggravated domestic violence in exchange for the judge dismissing the assault with dangerous weapon charge.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — One of the owners of Monkey Run Daycare in Cedar Springs accepted a plea deal Wednesday, nearly two weeks after their daycare license was suspended due to violations.

Thomas Cronkright was charged after allegedly assaulting his wife back on May 1 and pointing a gun at her while she held a 2-year-old child, threatening her life.

Kent County deputies say the woman ran with the child, fleeing to a neighbor's house as a neighbor called 911. Police say Cronkright left the home, leaving two other 2-year-olds alone at the home daycare.

Cronkright was later found at a nearby family member's home and surrendered to police.

All children were unharmed and returned to their families. The wife was taken to a hospital with facial injuries, but expected to be OK.

On Wednesday, Cronkright plead guilty to aggravated domestic violence in exchange for the judge dismissing the assault with dangerous weapon charge. Cronkright's bond was set at $25,000.

The plea deal comes after the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) and the Child Care Licensing Bureau (CCLB) found the owners were allegedly using drugs at the home, not storing ammunition separately from their firearms and not properly supervising the children in their care.

Thomas Cronkright and his wife have owned Monkey Run Daycare at 50 Solon Street in Cedar Springs since June of 2020.

In an interview with Licensing Consultant Rachel Arens, Cronkright's wife allegedly admitted that they both use methamphetamine, and that Thomas uses cocaine. She said they do not use drugs when children are in their care, but that they have closed the daycare in the past due to their drug use.

In addition, documents say the Cronkrights were not properly supervising children at the daycare or acting "in a manner that is conducive to the welfare of children".

The daycare's license has been suspended. The full documentation from the LARA and CCLB investigation can be found here.

