Noah Alan Jordan was last seen on Fork Avenue SW near Division and M-6 in Byron Township.

KENT COUNTY, Mich — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a toddler who is missing in Byron Township.

Deputies say 1-year-old Noah Alan Jordan went missing from a home around 11 a.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of Fork Avenue SW which is near Division and M-6.

Noah has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing pajamas.

Authorities are searching nearby the home and mobilizing resources like the Kent County Sheriff's Office drone team, dive team and search and rescue crews.

Police are also asking anyone who lives nearby who has doorbell cameras or home security cameras to check the footage for Noah.

If you see Noah or have information on his whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Kent Count Sheriff's Office at 616-336-3113.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you updates we get them.

