HOLLAND, Mich. - Detectives with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office are still working to find the suspect involved in a fatal shooting at the Hampton Inn in Holland.

According to Capt. Mark Bennett, detectives have interviewed around three dozen people while investigating the situation. Several search warrants have been conducted in attempts to locate the suspect, 18-year-old Juan Sandro Cabrera.

Juan Cabrera

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office

Court documents reveal a confrontation between rival gangs led to the shooting and death of 14-year-old TJ Wells on Saturday, Feb. 16. Wells was shot multiple times with an AR-15 rifle in the hallway of the Hampton Inn outside of a party happening in one of the rooms.

Cabrera is not in custody yet however Capt. Bennett says his father, 34-year-old Juan "John Paul" Pablo Cabrera was located near US-31 and 32nd Avenue in Holland and taken into custody without incident. John Paul had outstanding warrants for a parole violation. It was not immediately made clear whether John Paul is connected to the shooting.

Anyone with information about where Juan Sandro Cabrera is or about the shooting that could further the investigation should contact Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT or www.mosotips.com.

