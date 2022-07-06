Detroit officer, suspect dead after shooting

An officer was shot by a suspect with a Draco assault weapon, Chief James White said.

DETROIT — A Detroit police officer and a suspect were both shot in an incident on the city's West Side on Wednesday night, authorities said.

Both the police officer and suspect have died, WXYZ reports.

WXYZ says the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. near Joy Road and Marlowe Street. The Detroit Police Department said they received calls of a person firing shots in that area. Officers arrived to the scene at around 7:32 p.m.

Shortly after more police arrived at the scene, an officer was shot by a suspect with a Draco assault weapon, Chief James White said. The officer died of his injuries.

The officer's partner then returned fire at the suspect, who also died.

The officer and suspect's names weren't immediately released.

