Driver found after crashing into Kent Co. liquor store

When deputies arrived, there was no driver in the vehicle.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CANNONSBURG, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office responded to Cannonsburg Bottle Shop around 3 a.m. Saturday. They arrived to find a vehicle had crashed into the building, leaving behind a scene of blood and broken glass.

Deputies say there was no driver in the vehicle or nearby when they arrived.

Kent County Dispatch tells us the driver has since been found.

There is no information on that driver or their condition at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.