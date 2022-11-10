Murder, OWI case involving Make-A-Wish bicyclists in Ionia headed to trial

An Ionia County Judge says there's enough evidence to go to trial in the incident that left two bicyclists dead and three others hurt in July.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — After hearing testimony from witnesses, including bicyclists who survived the crash, the judge called the case senseless and tragic, and bound Mandy Benn over to Circuit Court.

Mandy Marie Benn, 42, is accused of hitting five bicyclists participating in a Make-A-Wish event in July. Two of them died and three others were hurt.

In court, attorneys showed video of the incident, including body camera and dash-camera footage, as well as audio recordings that Benn made before the crash.

Witnesses testified that Benn seemed confused and disoriented, and didn't believe she hit anything on the road.

One of the five bicyclists had a mounted camera where you can see Benn's SUV seconds before impact.

Timothy Kolanowski was the fourth bicyclist riding with the 'Wish a Mile' group.

He described what happened after he was struck.

"I went to reach for my face and my hand came back with blood all over it. We've been hit by this car and I realized then we need to call 911. There are injuries...the other guys definitely got hit," he said.

A homeowner who lives on Stage Road was emotional describing the tragic, chaotic scene.

"My window faces the road and I saw a body flying through the air. Very high," Shoni Mayle said.

The prosecutor says Benn wasn't driving at an excessive speed, but she was under the influence of a cocktail of drugs including Benzodiazepine.

The case was bound over to circuit court, and a Nov. 29 arraignment date was set.

He adds she was making audio recordings seconds before the crash mentioning she wanted to kill herself and "nothing seems to matter."

Benn was also charged with Operating While Visibly Impaired back in 2017 in the same county.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline for help.

