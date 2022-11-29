x
Driver charged in deadly Ionia County bicycle crash formally arraigned

She faces 15 counts, including second-degree murder, operating under the influence and reckless driving causing death.
IONIA, Mich. — The Ionia County driver accused of hitting a pack of bicyclists was arraigned Tuesday. 

Mandy Benn, 42, appeared virtually from the Ionia County Jail in the 8th Circuit Court in Ionia County in front of Judge Schafer.

She is accused of hitting five bicyclists participating in a Make-A-Wish event in July. Two of them died and three others were hurt.

Benn is facing 15 charges, including second-degree murder, operating under the influence and reckless driving causing death. 

Benn’s attorney entered a not guilty plea on her behalf and said they plan to go have a jury trial since there has been no plea deal offered.

The prosecution said they have been in contact with the victim’s families and at this time there is no plea offer.

Jury Selection won't begin until April, and a trial date has not been set. 

Benn was also charged with Operating While Visibly Impaired back in 2017 in the same county.

