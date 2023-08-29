East Kentwood student charged with assault and battery after fight video goes viral

A video shared on social media Thursday shows a male student repeatedly kicking a female student in the head while other students watched.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The male student shown repeatedly kicking a female student in the face in a viral video has been charged in the incident, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said.

The teen, whose name is not being released, has been charged with one count of assault and battery.

The video, which was taken at East Kentwood High School, was posted to social media on Thursday. The video shows a male student repeatedly kicking a female student in the face and head in a hallway at the high school. You can also see a crowd of other students watching the fight.

Becker said his decision was made using additional information outside the video.

"While the video captures part of the incident, this video did not capture the entire incident," he said in a release. "The decision to file this charge is based on all of the facts available, witness interviews, and additional video, beyond what is only shared on social media."

East Kentwood High School Principal Omar Bakri sent a letter to parents last week calling the incident "disturbing and unacceptable."

The video was shared to Facebook Thursday afternoon and in just two hours was shared over 2,000 times.

"We want to assure you that we are investigating this matter fully to discover what led up to the incident, and we will respond in the appropriate manner to address this situation," Principal Bakri said in the letter.

The cause of the fight is still unclear at this time.

