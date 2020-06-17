x
Sheriff's office: Walker man killed in highway shooting

The sheriff's office released two 911 calls from the incident Tuesday on Facebook.
DELTA CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich — The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Saginaw Highway near Brookside Drive in Delta Township Tuesday. 

According to the sheriff's office, Eaton County 911 received more than 10 calls around 8:30 a.m., almost all simultaneously, to report a man firing a gun while he walked in the roadway. 

Eaton County 911 dispatched deputies from the Delta Patrol Division to the area and when they arrived, they found the man, identified as 26-year-old Ronnie Holmes from Walker, lying in the road with a handgun beside him. 

The sheriff's office said there was a second man in a Ford Escape parked in the eastbound lane directly next to Holmes.

The man in the Escape was cooperative with deputies, the sheriff's office said. He told authorities he was on his way to go golfing when he was approached by Holmes, who pointed a gun at him. 

The man in the Escape explained that he was a CPL holder and that he shot Holmes.

The sheriff's office said Eaton County detectives interviewed multiple witnesses, as well as the CPL holder. There were other witnesses who stated Holmes had pointed a handgun at them as well.

Detectives have also met with Holmes' family and said that Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd was on scene of the incident. The case, once complete, will be forwarded to his office for review.

The sheriff's office said it shared the audio of two of the 911 calls to "give the public we serve a glimpse into the quickly evolving and dangerous situation encountered by many."

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate yesterday’s fatal shooting that occurred on Saginaw Hwy near Brookside Dr in Delta Township. There were over 10 callers to Eaton County 911 who called almost simultaneously to report a subject firing a gun as he walked in the roadway. Eaton County 911 dispatched deputies from our Delta Patrol Division at 08:25:17 and deputies arrived at 08:27:50. Upon arrival they located a subject lying in the roadway with a handgun lying next to him. Delta EMS arrived and pronounced the subject deceased. Deputies then made contact with a subject who was in a Ford Escape and was parked in the eastbound travel lane directly next to where the deceased was located. This subject was cooperative with deputies and he stated he was a CPL holder and he shot the deceased after he approached his vehicle and pointed a gun at him. The CPL holder stated he was on his way to go golfing when he encountered the man with the gun. Eaton County detectives interviewed multiple parties involved (witnesses) as well as the CPL holder. There were other witnesses who stated the deceased had pointed a handgun at them as well. Detectives since yesterday morning have contacted and met with the family of the deceased. Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd did come to the scene yesterday. The case, once complete, will be forwarded to his office for review of the fatal shooting. We feel for the many that were affected by this incident yesterday. We have attached two 911 calls from the incident yesterday to give the public we serve a glimpse into the quickly evolving and dangerous situation encountered by many yesterday morning.

