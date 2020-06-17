Sheriff's office: Walker man killed in highway shooting

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate yesterday’s fatal shooting that occurred on Saginaw Hwy near Brookside Dr in Delta Township. There were over 10 callers to Eaton County 911 who called almost simultaneously to report a subject firing a gun as he walked in the roadway. Eaton County 911 dispatched deputies from our Delta Patrol Division at 08:25:17 and deputies arrived at 08:27:50. Upon arrival they located a subject lying in the roadway with a handgun lying next to him. Delta EMS arrived and pronounced the subject deceased. Deputies then made contact with a subject who was in a Ford Escape and was parked in the eastbound travel lane directly next to where the deceased was located. This subject was cooperative with deputies and he stated he was a CPL holder and he shot the deceased after he approached his vehicle and pointed a gun at him. The CPL holder stated he was on his way to go golfing when he encountered the man with the gun. Eaton County detectives interviewed multiple parties involved (witnesses) as well as the CPL holder. There were other witnesses who stated the deceased had pointed a handgun at them as well. Detectives since yesterday morning have contacted and met with the family of the deceased. Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd did come to the scene yesterday. The case, once complete, will be forwarded to his office for review of the fatal shooting. We feel for the many that were affected by this incident yesterday. We have attached two 911 calls from the incident yesterday to give the public we serve a glimpse into the quickly evolving and dangerous situation encountered by many yesterday morning.