Sheriff's office: Walker man killed in highway shooting

DELTA CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich — The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Saginaw Highway near Brookside Drive in Delta Township Tuesday.
According to the sheriff's office, Eaton County 911 received more than 10 calls around 8:30 a.m., almost all simultaneously, to report a man firing a gun while he walked in the roadway.
Eaton County 911 dispatched deputies from the Delta Patrol Division to the area and when they arrived, they found the man, identified as 26-year-old Ronnie Holmes from Walker, lying in the road with a handgun beside him.
The sheriff's office said there was a second man in a Ford Escape parked in the eastbound lane directly next to Holmes.
The man in the Escape was cooperative with deputies, the sheriff's office said. He told authorities he was on his way to go golfing when he was approached by Holmes, who pointed a gun at him.
The man in the Escape explained that he was a CPL holder and that he shot Holmes.
The sheriff's office said Eaton County detectives interviewed multiple witnesses, as well as the CPL holder. There were other witnesses who stated Holmes had pointed a handgun at them as well.
Detectives have also met with Holmes' family and said that Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd was on scene of the incident. The case, once complete, will be forwarded to his office for review.
The sheriff's office said it shared the audio of two of the 911 calls to "give the public we serve a glimpse into the quickly evolving and dangerous situation encountered by many."
